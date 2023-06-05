The Best Affordable Luxury Goods for Feeling Rich (on a Budget)

We see you, government workers—decking out your pre-war apartments into fantastical Art Deco or opulent 80s abodes on a public servant salary. Same goes for those of you who bartend into the wee hours to maintain a curated designer wardrobe during the waking hours. You were born with taste, and just because you haven’t entered your “millionaire era” yet doesn’t mean you can’t strive to shop for the name-brand quality and luxury aesthetics you desire. Why deprive yourself just because you can’t afford to put your rent on auto-pay (again, yet)?

Just like you, we have expensive taste, but sadly, no sugar daddy (yet). As noted lovers of stuff™, naturally, we still want to participate in the opulent world of the 1% that we see everywhere from our social feeds to our TV screens (RIP Succession), even if we can’t afford helicopter rides or $2,600 Louis Vuitton dumbbells. The good news is that the most globally recognized luxury labels actually offer some marginally affordable (relatively speaking, of course) items, including plenty of things the average person could use in their everyday life. So go ahead, and trick people into thinking you’re incredibly bougie by taking work notes with your Thom Browne pencils and eating your sad desk lunch with reusable Prada utensils. Slay every day, legends.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega really epitomizes the “money talks, wealth whispers” ethos. Bottega Veneta is instantly recognizable without the use of logos or insignia, instead known for its quality, craftsmanship, and traditional motifs—like the brand’s iconic basketweave (“Intrecciato” in Bottega Veneta-speak) leather goods. The brand’s least expensive accessories feature the iconic pattern in durable rubber for bag tags and Airtag cases. Not only will you exude globe-trotting taste, but you’ll also never lose track of your luggage.

Burberry

Underneath it all, we’re all just the same skin and bones, right? Treat your meat suit right by adorning the most intimate parts of your body with designer goods. When it comes to Burberry, that means boxer briefs and tartan socks. A normal passerby might not see this luxury-level flex, but if someone is going to see you in your smallclothes, you might as make an impression.

Chanel

So what, you can’t afford fancy manicures and spa treatments on the reg—who can? You can apply all your skincare serums and potions (whether they’re from the clearance rack at Marshall’s or Le Mer) and remove your Wet n’ Wild polish with embossed Chanel cotton pads.

Dior

Trying to bag an intellectual hottie? Try hanging around art schools, bookstores, and coffee shops in rich neighborhoods and journaling in your Dior notebook, and you’re sure to get a few winks and nods.

Hermès

It’s summer; you’re sweaty, I’m sweaty. Let’s stop trying to fight the season and start carrying around the chicest container of Hermès blotting papers on Earth. The real flex? Sharing Hermès with any schvitzing babes you spot on your daily iced coffee run.

Loewe

You’ve probably heard about Loewe’s $500 tomato candle, but did you know the house also makes somewhat affordable (yet lavish, naturally) soap on a rope? It comes in two scents—Oregano or Liquorice—and contains exfoliating particles of red algae and skin-nourishing shea butter.

Marc Jacobs

Our King, Marc Jacobs, has long been producing affordable knick-knacks and tchotchkes for all the youngsters to froth over before they could afford his runway pieces. Thankfully nothing has changed. Marc Jacobs’ cult-fave Heaven line is full of well-priced goodies that embody the designer’s early-aughts, downtown NYC heyday. The best way to buy into this buzzy (relatively) new brand? One of its graphic accessories.

Missoni

While we dream of owning an Italian villa decked out in full Missoni Home decor, like this blanket with its classic striped motif, we manifest our luxe villa by cooking recipes straight from the Missoni family’s kitchen.

Miu Miu

Turn every single head at the pickleball court this summer when you rehydrate from a luxe stainless steel powder blue Miu Miu water bottle. Oh, you’re definitely the main character in a Sofia Coppola flick.

Prada

Turn that soggy leftover salad into a meal fit for a king by eating it al fresco with your portable Prada cutlery set.

Thom Browne

Designer #2s. Need we say more? (Plus, 50% off right now at SSENSE’s huge sale.)

Versace

OK, we’re not shelling out for an entire set of Versace dinner plates, but this opulent square plate would make the perfect catch-all for a bedside table, or even work as a really fancy ashtray.

The key is to say, “Oh this old thing” anytime anybody asks you about your new luxury everyday carry.

