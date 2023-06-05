VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Shopping

The Best Affordable Luxury Goods for Feeling Rich (on a Budget)

By

The Most Affordable Items You Can Buy From Luxury Brands
Share:

We see you, government workers—decking out your pre-war apartments into fantastical Art Deco or opulent 80s abodes on a public servant salary. Same goes for those of you who bartend into the wee hours to maintain a curated designer wardrobe during the waking hours. You were born with taste, and just because you haven’t entered your “millionaire era” yet doesn’t mean you can’t strive to shop for the name-brand quality and luxury aesthetics you desire. Why deprive yourself just because you can’t afford to put your rent on auto-pay (again, yet)?

Just like you, we have expensive taste, but sadly, no sugar daddy (yet). As noted lovers of stuff™, naturally, we still want to participate in the opulent world of the 1% that we see everywhere from our social feeds to our TV screens (RIP Succession), even if we can’t afford helicopter rides or $2,600 Louis Vuitton dumbbells. The good news is that the most globally recognized luxury labels actually offer some marginally affordable (relatively speaking, of course) items, including plenty of things the average person could use in their everyday life. So go ahead, and trick people into thinking you’re incredibly bougie by taking work notes with your Thom Browne pencils and eating your sad desk lunch with reusable Prada utensils. Slay every day, legends.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega really epitomizes the “money talks, wealth whispers” ethos. Bottega Veneta is instantly recognizable without the use of logos or insignia, instead known for its quality, craftsmanship, and traditional motifs—like the brand’s iconic basketweave (“Intrecciato” in Bottega Veneta-speak) leather goods. The brand’s least expensive accessories feature the iconic pattern in durable rubber for bag tags and Airtag cases. Not only will you exude globe-trotting taste, but you’ll also never lose track of your luggage.

Burberry

Underneath it all, we’re all just the same skin and bones, right? Treat your meat suit right by adorning the most intimate parts of your body with designer goods. When it comes to Burberry, that means boxer briefs and tartan socks. A normal passerby might not see this luxury-level flex, but if someone is going to see you in your smallclothes, you might as make an impression.

Chanel

So what, you can’t afford fancy manicures and spa treatments on the reg—who can? You can apply all your skincare serums and potions (whether they’re from the clearance rack at Marshall’s or Le Mer) and remove your Wet n’ Wild polish with embossed Chanel cotton pads.

Dior

Trying to bag an intellectual hottie? Try hanging around art schools, bookstores, and coffee shops in rich neighborhoods and journaling in your Dior notebook, and you’re sure to get a few winks and nods.

Hermès

It’s summer; you’re sweaty, I’m sweaty. Let’s stop trying to fight the season and start carrying around the chicest container of Hermès blotting papers on Earth. The real flex? Sharing Hermès with any schvitzing babes you spot on your daily iced coffee run.

Loewe

You’ve probably heard about Loewe’s $500 tomato candle, but did you know the house also makes somewhat affordable (yet lavish, naturally) soap on a rope? It comes in two scents—Oregano or Liquorice—and contains exfoliating particles of red algae and skin-nourishing shea butter.

Marc Jacobs

Our King, Marc Jacobs, has long been producing affordable knick-knacks and tchotchkes for all the youngsters to froth over before they could afford his runway pieces. Thankfully nothing has changed. Marc Jacobs’ cult-fave Heaven line is full of well-priced goodies that embody the designer’s early-aughts, downtown NYC heyday. The best way to buy into this buzzy (relatively) new brand? One of its graphic accessories.

Missoni

While we dream of owning an Italian villa decked out in full Missoni Home decor, like this blanket with its classic striped motif, we manifest our luxe villa by cooking recipes straight from the Missoni family’s kitchen.

Miu Miu

Turn every single head at the pickleball court this summer when you rehydrate from a luxe stainless steel powder blue Miu Miu water bottle. Oh, you’re definitely the main character in a Sofia Coppola flick.

Prada

Turn that soggy leftover salad into a meal fit for a king by eating it al fresco with your portable Prada cutlery set.

Thom Browne

Designer #2s. Need we say more? (Plus, 50% off right now at SSENSE’s huge sale.)

Versace

OK, we’re not shelling out for an entire set of Versace dinner plates, but this opulent square plate would make the perfect catch-all for a bedside table, or even work as a really fancy ashtray.

The key is to say, “Oh this old thing” anytime anybody asks you about your new luxury everyday carry.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Luggage Tag
Bottega Veneta

Luggage Tag

$190.00 at Bottega Veneta

Buy Now
Airtag Case
Bottega Veneta

Airtag Case

$190.00 at Bottega Veneta

Buy Now
Logo Detail Stretch Cotton Boxer Shorts
Burberry

Logo Detail Stretch Cotton Boxer Shorts

$130.00 at Burberry

Buy Now
Check Intarsia Technical Stretch Cotton Socks
Burberry

Check Intarsia Technical Stretch Cotton Socks

$120.00 at Burberry

Buy Now
Extra Soft Cotton Pads
Chanel

Extra Soft Cotton Pads

$25.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now
Blue Toile de Jouy Notebook
Dior

Blue Toile de Jouy Notebook

$80.00 at Dior

Buy Now
Plein Air Blotting Papers
Hermès

Plein Air Blotting Papers

$49.00 at Bergdorf Goodman

Buy Now
Licorice Bar Soap
Loewe

Licorice Bar Soap

$60.00 at Loewe

Buy Now
Oregano Bar Soap
Loewe

Oregano Bar Soap

$60.00 at Loewe

Buy Now
Razor Blade Bracelet
Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Razor Blade Bracelet

$55.00 at Marc Jacobs

Buy Now
Razor Blade Earrings
Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Razor Blade Earrings

$55.00 at Marc Jacobs

Buy Now
Relationship Status Ring
Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Relationship Status Ring

$35.00 at Marc Jacobs

Buy Now
The Missoni Family Cookbook
Assouline

The Missoni Family Cookbook

$59.39 at Amazon

Buy Now
Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 500 ml
Miu Miu

Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 500 ml

$180.00 at Miu Miu

Buy Now
Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
Prada

Stainless Steel Cutlery Set

$110.00 at Prada

Buy Now
Yellow RWB 4-Bar Pencil Set
Thom Browne

Yellow RWB 4-Bar Pencil Set

$40.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Virtus Gala Square Plate
VERSACE

Virtus Gala Square Plate

$80.00 at Versace

Buy Now
Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE