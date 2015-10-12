Afghanistan Wants to Build $270 Million Stadium, According to Dubious Report

If there ever was a city in need of an economic boost, it’s Kabul, Afghanistan. Luckily, the Afghani government knows just the thing to fix it up: a new $270 million stadium. At that price, Afghanistan will still have 60 percent of its annual GDP left over to run the country. What a bargain!

The project, such as it is, sounds dubious at best. According to various websites reporting on the radio appearance of Afghan singer Muzhda Jamalzada, the spokeswoman for the project, the stadium will be funded by the support of “famous American athletes” such as Muhammad Ali. The American government has reportedly approved the project.

It sounds like whoever is running this—which remains unclear—is going to do a world tour to raise funds for the stadium, so pretty much everything about this stadium project remains very much in doubt. However, I’m sure it won’t be a problem to raise 40 percent of a country’s GDP in donations when said country is ranked fourth-worst in Transparency International’s corruption index.

The singer also reportedly claimed that the project will include “other development projects such hospital, kindergarten and health clinics with the experts saying the implementation of such projects would not only provide employment and job opportunities but will also help Afghanistan to host international sports competitions.” Using a stadium as a misguided tool for economic development? Maybe the Afghani government is more Westernized than we thought.