AFI Announces New 2026 Concert Dates

Elder emos rejoice! Earlier this year, emo/punk icons AFI embarked on their first headline tour in five years. Now, following the release of their newest album, they’ve announced a second leg with new concert dates.

The band just announced a spring 2026 tour. The trek will kick off in Seattle on April 15. It will then run through cities like Portland, Boise, and Boulder before ending in Minneapolis on May 5. They will be joined by Choir Boy as support on all dates.

Tickets are available for presale tomorrow, December 10. A general sale begins this Friday, December 12, at 10 am local time.

04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

04/21 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

04/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

04/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

04/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

04/28 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

04/30 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

05/01 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Festival

The new tour announcement comes roughly two months after AFI dropped Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…, their twelfth studio album. Speaking about the album to Rolling Stone Australia, frontman Davey Havok quipped that he “didn’t know where we could go, that we hadn’t gone before.”

“It’s always necessary for us to be moving in that new and fresh direction, in order to be inspired by what we’re making,” Havok added. “In order for us to enjoy what we’re making, there has to be more. There has to be new feelings, and I didn’t know where they were going to come from.”

“My relationship with this album is very unique, and it’s hard for me to actually articulate,” he later explained. “I’ve never experienced creating any record where, after its creation, I can hear and listen to it as if I weren’t a part of its creation, and enjoy it fully.”

Havok also sat down for a lengthy interview on the HardLore podcast, discussing the band’s tenure in a two-part series. Watch part one HERE and part two HERE.

In August, AFI graced the cover of Alternative Press. Havok sat with AltPress Editor-In-Chief Anna Zanes to discuss the band’s legacy and the sonic shift of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…