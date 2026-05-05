AFI Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

AFI has just announced a slate of North American tour dates for fall 2026.

The venerable post-hardcore/goth rock band, led by shapeshifting frontman Davey Havok (check out his new look below! Awesome), will embark on a 12-date run that begins October 10 in Sayerville, New Jersey. Choir Boy will be in the support slot for the outing, which kicks off after festival dates in Mexico City and Sacramento.

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Stops include Baltimore, Maryland; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Toronto, Ontario; St. Louis, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and more. The tour also includes a festival stop at Sick New World in Ft. Worth, Texas. The final tour date will be in Tucson, Arizona at the Rialto Theatre on October 28.

The tour comes in support of 2025’s Silver Bleeds the Black Sun. A UK and European run precedes the newly-announced North American leg. View all AFI tour dates and find out how to get tickets below.

AFI 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Despair Faction fan club presale for the new dates will begin Wednesday, May 6 at 9 AM local time, followed by a mailing list presale at 10 AM. A Live Nation presale will follow on Thursday, May 7 at 10 AM local. Sign up here for access.

General onsale will begin on Friday, May 8 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also find AFI tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

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08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

08/23 – London, UK @ Deftones at All Points East Presents Outbreak

08/24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

08/26 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

08/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building

08/29 – Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine 2026

08/30 – Köln, DE @ Live Music Hall

09/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds

09/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Pabellon Oeste

10/04 –Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

10/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall ^

10/13 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa ^

10/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

10/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

10/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall ^

10/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection ^

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

10/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World

10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

10/27 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

10/28 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^

^ = w/ Choir Boy