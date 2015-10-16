Africaine 808 Reckon ‘Rhythm Is All You Can Dance’ — Are They Right?

Not content with being one half of the millennium’s most underrated acts — Closer Musik — Dirk Leyers has spent the last few years turning his hand to combining the tight, sweet rigidity of boogie at it’s best with the polyrhythmic intricacy of West African and Latin dance musics. His Africaine 808 project — a collaboration with Berlin based DJ and artist Nomad — have been knocking about for a while now, dropping 12″ after 12″ of intricate deep disco — the kind of records you hear out at the kind of parties that you’ll never be trendy enough to get into.

Unless your Eric Duncan or Willie Burns or Thomas Bullock or someone, you’ll have to make do with this super exciting audio visual pair of premieres. Last year saw Leyers and Nomad team up with NYC’s legendary Golf Channel Recordings, occasional home to the likes of Mark E, Juju & Jordash and DJ Nature, for the raucous “Lagos, New York” single, and they’ve decided to stick with Phil South’s label for new release Rhythm Is All You Can Dance.

Videos by VICE

Backed by a remix of the title track by Balearic badman Wolf Muller, the EP’s a slab of warped, weird, early morning disco mysticism. Perfect for the beardo weirdos in your life. If we ever got invited out to DJ anywhere, this one’d never leave our bag. Because we really like our readers we’re giving you an exclusive listen to the tune and a watch of the video right here on THUMP. Check both out below:

The Rhythm Is All You Can Dance EP is out on 30th October via Golf Channel Recordings. You can pre-order it here.

Follow Africaine 808 on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter