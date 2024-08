“Of all the places I’ve been around the world to produce sports content, Bukom was easily the most inspiring. Every subject we filmed, from the kids to the legends, have a love for their community I haven’t seen anywhere else, and a work ethic that is hard to comprehend. It’s not an accident that many legends come from such a small place.”

-Evan Rosenfeld, showrunner VICE World of Sports

Videos by VICE

Click here to see the rest of Season 1.