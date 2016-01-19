Afrojack Is Officially One of the 30 Most Influential People on Planet Earth | US | Translation

This is the face of one of the most influential men in the world (photo via Afrojack)

So, the moment we’ve all been eagerly awaiting has arrived. It’s the big one. The real start of the year. Yep, that’s right, Forbes magazine have published their 30 Under 30 list and we got so psyched about opening it and feasting upon it that we’ve spent the last few hours experiencing the kind of come down you’d normally associate with a very long and heavy weekend with [DJ name redacted – ed.].

As we soaked it up and nodded assuredly at a few of the names we expected to pop up popping up —Sheeran, Smith, Boyega— we thought it was a shock free zone. Club culture was represented by Avicii, but Avicii is so oddly popular that he’s a shoe in with these kind of lists. He probably made it into Top Gear magazine’s Favourite Exhaust Sounds of 2015 round-up. There was another act in there, though, another EDM interloper, nudging themselves into the ordained establishment, ready to rub shoulders with oligarchs and blokes who’s bank balances look they’ve swallowed Richard Branson whole. That man was the one and only…Afrojack.

I have to admit, I’d actually forgotten who Afrojack was, and then I remembered he did that song with Ne-Yo and Pitbull and…Christ, he must have done something else, right? He must have done more than that to be deserving of a place in this list. He must have done something other than co-produce a song that’s now terrifyingly nearly five years old. Surely. Surely one five year old Kisstory staple isn’t enough to justify his inclusion alongside the prestigious likes of Jonas Nay, Garbine Muguruza and the bloke from Foals. Well, buddy, I’ve got news for you: you aren’t Forbes and you don’t make the rules. If you don’t think Afrojack is a worthy inclusion then you clearly haven’t read the incredibly persuasive blurb that accompanies his entry. He’s probably a humanitarian isn’t he, who gave away his millions to worthy causes. Wrong. Read it and weep, suckers.

“One of the world’s highest paid DJs, Dutch-born Afrojack records six-figure nightly fees for spinning at clubs and festivals from Las Vegas to Ibiza”

Oh. That’s it.

