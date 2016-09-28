Afropunk Festival Made Fashion Week Look Like Trash

​Afropunk festival is a celebration. It honours diversity, strives for a world where homophobia, ageism, sexism, and all the other ‘isms have been eradicated, and, for all intents and purposes, is a model for how the rest of the world should operate.

Born out of Brooklyn in 2005, the festival acts as an annual blow-out for the combined worlds of music, fashion, and art. This year, it came to London and its iconic Alexandra Palace venue; a place that is situated on top of a massive hill overlooking the breadth of the city’s skyline. Grace Jones headlined and the weekend also saw sets from the likes of Ho9909 (who you can read our interview with here​), Loyle Carner, Laura Mvula, Kwabs, Skinny Girl Diet, Lady Leshurr and a whole lot more.

We sent photographer Will Ireland down to the inaugural London event to capture it in all its glory.

