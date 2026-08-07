After 30 Years and an ‘Incredible Healing Process,’ New Music From This Iconic Hip-Hop Group Could Become a Reality

There hasn’t been a new album from the Fugees since The Score in 1996. But Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean’s reunion for the album’s 30th anniversary is fueling rumors of new music. Speaking with the BBC in August 2026, the pair pretty much confirmed it.

“Will there be music in the future?” said Jean, reiterating the question posed by the publication. Hill answered for them both, chiming in with an excited, “Absolutely.”

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The two were in London as the one-day festival Diaspora Calling! prepared for its U.K. debut on August 7. The music and arts event is presented by Lauryn Hill and hosted by comedian Dave Chapelle. It features Hill, Wyclef Jean, Erykah Badu, YG Marley, Zion Marley, Giggs, and Fireboy DML performing in celebration of 30 years of The Score.

The event seemed to have Hill and Jean in high spirits, or maybe it was their reunion in general. They’ve gotten together for one-off shows in recent years, but this time seems different. Several times, Jean broke out into song, singing the joyful refrain, “I’m back with my bandmate!”

Jean added that he and Hill are “in an amazing place. I think the energy is very important.” He also said they plan to continue “projecting that love” outward.

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean Celebrate 30 Years of ‘The Score’, Tease Possible New Fugees Album

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean have reunited after decades, which has thrilled Fugees fans around the world. But their third member, Pras Michel, hasn’t joined them. In 2025, he was convicted of funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions into President Obama’s 2012 campaign. The federal court sentenced him to 14 years in prison on fraud, lobbying, and conspiracy charges.

So while many fans hope for a full Fugees reunion, that’s not going to happen for some time. However, Hill and Jean spoke about the healing journey they went on as bandmates to get to this point.

“There was an incredible healing process that happened with us as a band and as bandmates,” said Hill. “We just want to showcase that and give some of that energy to the world as well.”

That healing process came at the perfect time for the Fugees and for their landmark album anniversary. 30 years after The Score, the pair note that its themes are more relevant than ever.

“I remember saying from a very young age, we’re not going to do music, we’re going to be a movement,” said Wyclef Jean. “When you talk about the idea of refugees, look where we are today. We were saying these things 30 years ago. It was never just about us—it was always about the movement.”

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