After a Few Days of ‘Wizards Unite’ We’re Ready to Quit the Ministry of Magic

We’ve got a long one today (partially to make up for Monday’s short episode? Who could say!) Danielle starts us off with her impressions of The Sinking City, Frogwares’ new detective game set in a Lovecraftian flooded town. She and Austin discuss the game’s racial politics and how the developers shift the lens through which Lovecraft wrote his original works, while Rob draws a through line from this game to the works of Dashiell Hammet. Then Patrick stares at a wall and groans about the existence of Mario Maker 2, a game he claims is canceled because “Dan Ryckert still exists.” He goes on to admit that he’s become that which he hates and has actually made a level in the new game, and he liked it. We check back in on Rob’s campaign in Steel Division 2 before Cado whisks us to the magical world of Wizards Unite, which turns out to look a lot like the world of Pokemon Go, which looks a lot like Brooklyn. Stick around to the end to hear our live reactions to what has to be one of the wildest commercials any of us have ever seen.

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.



Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!