After a Month with My Switch 2, I Can Confidently Say that This Is Exactly What I Wanted

I’ve been having a ball with my Switch 2. While I can admit part of that is just due to missing my OG Switch, most of it is because the system is an improvement in almost every way. In some ways, it’s the console everyone has been asking Nintendo to make for years. Now that we have it, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Seeing games the way they were meant to be on switch 2

I was excited to play some of the older games I didn’t get to touch. But I needed to test out Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before the Switch 2 upgrade. And it ran much better than the OG Switch. Which was to be expected. It also made me appreciate the Switch version even more. I’ve always said that game was a miracle and there was no way it should have been running on it.

And then I fired up the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom. Seeing it running in 60FPS was amazing. The smoothness and decreased load times made it feel like playing the game for the first time again. That NintendoLife video showcases some of the differences. And even then, you have to see it to really believe it. It’s the kind of improvement that makes me think Nintendo should have just given us Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD on Switch to stem the Zelda tide until we got Switch 2 and then drop Tears of the Kingdom. But what’s done is done.

The console remains comfortable to hold. I can’t properly express how much better it feels to have some weight behind it. After a month of playing pretty regularly, I never experienced any fatigue. And that pro controller is a godsend for playing Cyberpunk 2077. While my complaints about the lack of true triggers remain, it’s still the ideal way to play an FPS on Switch 2.

you’re killing me, smalls

The main issue I have with the Switch 2 is the same one we’ve all had going back to the OG Switch. The battery life is terrible. It’s the same “2 to 6.5 hours” we heard last go around. The only thing I could see lasting 6.5 hours on this thing is one of those shovelware calculators that inexplicably remain on the eShop. I’m not sure what the solution is, but I need more than 2 hours to get some run in the Depths.

Overall, I love my Switch 2. Nintendo came through with a more powerful console capable of running pretty much everything I would need to play. And with Madden 26 coming in August, it may become my main console. That’s as long as EA doesn’t try to give us a bottomed-out version of the game. If I can get sports gaming in along with Zelda, Mario, Metroid, Donkey Kong, and whatever else Nintendo has cooking up, I’m solid with this and my PS5.