After a Severe Vocal Injury, Legendary Hair Metal Frontman Has Completely Lost His Singing Voice

80s hair metal singer Tom Keifer has canceled multiple concert tour dates due to a “complete loss of singing voice.”

The announcement was shared on July 29 on the Cinderella singer’s social media. “Keiferband 2026 Tour Update,” the statement began. “Unfortunately, Tom Keifer has suffered a severe vocal muscle strain/injury resulting in complete loss of singing voice, forcing the cancellation of the last three upcoming shows of the Keiferband’s 2026 concert tour.

Please contact the venues or ticket services for refunds.”

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The statement, issued by Keifer’s manager, Tim Heyne, added, “Canceling any show is the last thing Tom ever wants to see happen. He loves performing for you all and makes every effort to ensure his voice is the best it can be for every show.”

Tom Keifer was the voice and primary songwriter behind 80s rockers Cinderella

As noted, Tom Keifer was the frontman/guitarist for Cinderella, a well-known 80s rock band. The band was famous for songs like “Nobody’s Fool” and Don’t Know What You Got (Til It’s Gone)”. Between 1986 and 1994, the band released four studio albums.

In 1995, Cinderella went on hiatus, but resumed activity the following year. They continued to tour until 2014, when they played their final performances on the 2014 Monsters of Rock cruise.

Subsequently, Keifer set out on a solo career, releasing a pair of studio albums and a handful of singles.

Tom Keifer has dealt with vocal issues before

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Tom Keifer has faced vocal issues. Back in 2009, he spoke with Metalzone about dealing with them during his time in Cinderella. “We’ve never really gone away,” he said. “We’ve been kind of on a break because I injured my voice a few years back and I’ve been trying to rehabilitate my vocal cords and train it back to where I can be able to perform a Cinderella show again. “

“I thought that I was there in the summer of 2008 for the tour for the States here, and we ended up having to cancel that tour because I re-injured my voice,” Keifer added at the time. “Since then I’ve been working on trying to get it strong again, which I am glad to say it’s very strong now and we’re looking to be back out on the road in 2010.”