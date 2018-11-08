After All That, Earl Sweatshirt Has Released His New Single “Nowhere2Go”

Earl Sweatshirt had been promising us something this week. Turns out it was a new single called “Nowhere2Go.” The track premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show this morning, and you can listen to it below.

There’s no news yet on whether “Nowhere2Go” will be included on the long-awaited follow up to Earl’s critically acclaimed 2015 LP I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside. Earl then sat down with Zane Low to discuss the new single. Listen to that below.

