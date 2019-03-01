Anti-Amazon Sentiment Is Spreading Now That the NYC Deal Has Collapsed

When Amazon announced earlier this month that it was scrapping it’s deal with New York to build a much-hyped second headquarters, known as HQ2, thousands of people considered it a victory. While many New Yorkers had supported the plan, a cluster of activists, union leaders, and politicians had honed in on the company’s history of bad labor practices, weak community engagement, and indirect rent inflation to argue it wasn’t worth billions in tax incentives. In her recent article, VICE reporter Ankita Rao explains that now, after the surprising collapse of Amazon’s New York plan, the ripples of that decision have reached Arlington, Virginia, home to the other half of the company’s proposed HQ2. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we sit down with Rao for the full story.

