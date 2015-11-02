After Bonobo and Lapalux Collabs, Szjerdene Announces Herself with “Find Me”

London-raised Alt-R&B siren Szjerdene (that’s pronounced “Jer-deen,” by the way) first rose to acclaim after lending her vocals to Bonobo’s “Towers” from his now seminal album The North Borders. Now, the singer-songwriter is looking to carve out an identity all her own on the freshly released Paragon EP.

The release features production from glitch-scape producer Lapalux on two of its five tracks, and on “Find Me,” Szjerdene teams up with producer Quays in what is an immersive bout of art-school R&B. We’ve got the premiere of the video above, a fittingly reflective visual exercise that matches the track’s stripped back self-reference.



With a litany of game-changing artists vetting Szjerdene’s talent and a growing catalogue of deeply engrossing music to her name, we’re betting FKA Twigs is lookin’ older her shoulder these days.

Szjerdene is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter