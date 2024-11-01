After Delaying ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ for Quality Concerns, Ubisoft Wants at Least Two ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Games per Year

With its original release date being moved into 2025, Assassin’s Creed Shadows developer Ubisoft wants to ramp up production on even more Assassin’s Creed games. While this could mean smaller titles like Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, it’s also a surefire way to cause additional burnout on a massive name.

Two ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Games a Year for a Decade, at Least

In an episode of XB2+1, hosts Jez Corden, Rand Al Thor, and the owner of Insider Gaming Tom Henderson talk about the current state of Ubisoft. Tom mentions various details about games that are currently in development, alongside cancelled projects. But one thing in particular caught our attention. The sheer number of Assassin’s Creed games currently being worked on. In the video above, Tom can be heard saying the following:

“They’ve got Assassin’s Creed Shadows, they’ve also got Assassin’s Creed Invictus next year, Assassin’s Creed Hexe, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake, and they plan to do a new Assassin’s Creed every six months or so for the next ten years, I believe.“

Granted, these could be smaller titles, expansions, DLC, or anything in between. This also sounds like a recipe for burnout for the development teams. Even though Ubisoft has more than 45 studios, it’ll be difficult to push out that many games in a singular property that quickly.

This also comes shortly after the news about the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown development studio being broken up. And shortly after launching an NFT/Blockchain game in 2024 with characters costing up to $60k. It feels like the decisions rolling out of the Ubisoft HQ are questionable at best, and ill-conceived at worst.

There’s a chance Assassin’s Creed Shadows could be a strong step forward for the Assassin’s Creed franchise and where it goes from here. I’m cautiously optimistic, all things considered. But, it’s also scary to think of the extreme oversaturation of all things AC coming out of the Ubisoft offices. Time makes the heart grow fonder, which is why many fans flock to games like Mirage. It gives them a chance to revisit a time when the franchise felt good.