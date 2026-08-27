After Eminem, Another Hip-Hop Icon Is Coming to ‘Hitman: World of Assassination’

The acclaimed Hitman: World of Assassination franchise has brought in some true hip-hop icons. Wiz Khalifa and Eminem are two that come to mind. Now, the stealth shooter is introducing another rap legend to its gameplay: Snoop Dogg.

The beloved LBC MC and his son, Cordell, will make their introduction in The Herbalist, a new Hitman: WOA mission. IO Interactive, the game’s developer, infused Snoop’s voice and likeness into Dr. Cyrus Cane. The new villain is “an eccentric entrepreneur famed the world over for his wide-ranging and unconventional business ventures.”

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Snoop Dogg makes his ‘Hitman’ debut as new villain: Dr. Cyrus Cane

“It’s definitely an honor to step into a franchise as legendary as HITMAN, with millions of fans,” Snoop said. “IO Interactive cooked up a truly fine mission, and bringing my son Cordell along for the ride? That’s awesome.”

“The final ingredient that’s missing is how much style the players are going to be able to bring,” he added. “So let’s see what you can do against Dr. Cyrus Cane.”

In this latest mission, Agent 47 must chase down Cane over his newest venture: Morsizzles. This is a “cookie product gearing up for a worldwide launch.” It is poised to earn millions as buzz over its addictive taste spreads rapidly through social media and investment circles alike.

“However, beneath the hype lies a darker truth,” the mission description continues. “An investigation has surfaced evidence of cover-ups linked to several deaths during internal product testing. To stop the launch and fulfil the contract, Dr. Cane must be permanently removed as the face of Morsizzles, and the product must disappear.”

“Cyrus Cane is throwing a lavish pre-launch celebration at his home on Haven Island, drawing a guest list of food industry insiders, investors, and influencers eager to get a taste of what’s next,” the description adds. “The perfect set-up for Agent 47 to mingle with the crowd and prepare his next move.”

IO Interactive states that in order “to play the Elusive Target mission featuring The Herbalist, players need to have access to the Haven Island location.” See the X/Twitter post below for more info.

A new snack 🍪 is about to take the world by storm, and it’s up to you to serve Dr. Cyrus Cane a taste of his own medicine. 🎯



Snoop Dogg enters HITMAN World of Assassination as the next Celebrity Elusive Target. @SnoopDogg



Do you have what it takes to put an end to the… pic.twitter.com/h4OucO4MnP — HITMAN (@Hitman) August 25, 2026

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images