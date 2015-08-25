After Five Years, Floating Points’ Debut Album ‘Elaenia’ Is Finally About to Drop

Floating Points (Sam Shepherd) announced today that his debut album Elaenia—that’s a type of bird, by the way—will arrive November 6 on Luaka Bop/Pluto.

Shepherd started work on this release five years ago when he arrived in London for university, simultaneously pursuing a PhD in neuroscience while building his DJ career (how’s that for multitasking). The album will synthesize Shepherd’s electronic inclinations with his roots in classical music, with lots of jazz, soul, and Brazilian popular music thrown into the mix.

He’s also shared “Silhouettes,” a video made with music from the eleven-minute album track “Silhouettes (I, II, & III).”



The video was shot in both Rio Tinto, a corner of the Spanish and Portuguese border with a distinctly alien landscape, and Shepherd’s studio in Barcelona. It was directed by Junior Martínez and Pablo Barquín. “We’ve all been friends for a long time, and I was always hanging around their studio in Barcelona,” Shepherd says. “When he [Barquín] invented a light painting machine, the idea to do a music video came about very quickly. We wanted to juxtapose the light painting in an exotic environment and this lead us to Rio Tinto.”

