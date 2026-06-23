After Major Tech Announcement for Paris Show, Iron Maiden Power Outage Leaves Fans Livid

Iron Maiden held a big concert in Paris on Monday night, but a power outage halted the event. Now, after suffering through the hour-long debacle, fans are making it clear that they were livid.

On June 22, Iron Maiden pulled up to the La Défense Arena, ready to deliver an epic show. The band had planned to record the gig for their forthcoming Run For Your Lives Tour film. Unfortunately, at one point, the power went out in the venue. Based on the comments left on the Instagram post below, this caused big problems with the fans in the audience.

Videos by VICE

“Fear of the Power Cut[,] the first 7 songs were great. The hour wait with no updates or air conditioning in 40C weather? Not so much,” one person wrote. “This will be interesting to see in the documentary.”

Another attendee noted the phone-free experience, designed to make the filming better, and blamed the venue for the outage.

“Such a shame… The energy was so crazy in the crowd. Not a single smartphone, we were so proud that the band chose Paris to film it,” they wrote. “Insane energy. Until that damn black out during ‘2 minutes to midnight’.”

“One hour of wait (including 15 minutes in total dark with no phone),” they added. “No air conditionner, a few bulls–t informations from the Arena speaker (blackout in the whole area of La Defense which is false). Then the band returns with [‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner’] but Bruce already told us we only had 45 minutes left because of curfew. So hard to re motivate.”

As the fan referenced, the local curfew forced the band to stick to their original end time, which meant they had to cut their setlist short. “The band was amazing though,” the fan asserted. “La Defense Arena ruined us that special night. Of course we can say goodbye to the filming. Not even an half ‘two minutes to midnight’, no ‘Fear of the Dark’, no ‘Aces High’, no ‘wasting years’, no filming edition i guess……. shame on you.”

At this time, it does not appear that either Iron Maiden or La Defense officials have commented on the power outage. It’s unclear if Iron Maiden plans to re-shoot their tour film footage.