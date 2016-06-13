After Orlando: Stonewall Reacts

The fallout from Sunday’s mass shooting in Orlando is being felt across the country in intensely personal ways.

In New York City, people gathered for an impromptu vigil and rally outside the Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the US gay rights movement. Security was high and the crowd was defiant in the face of America’s largest mass shooting to date.

VICE News spent the afternoon at Stonewall and spoke to people about how they’re making sense of the tragedy.

