After Playing ‘Final Fantasy XIV’, I Understand How People Get So Attached To Created Characters

Chetus Jetus. A name that rings true in my heart and soul. One that I was completely unaware would change the course of history for me. After creating my character in Final Fantasy XIV and logging on for the first time, I had to think of a name. Something creative, memorable, and most importantly: funny. Little did I know that little Chetus Jetus would help me understand a completely unfamiliar realm of the online world and become a piece of my psyche.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

A Tiny Little Guy With the Heart and Soul of a Gremlin

Before finally embarking into the world of Final Fantasy XIV, I was told by countless coworkers how good it was. I was hit with the copypasta more times than I would like to admit, but never gave it the proper time of day. I never understood the hype behind MMOs. A game where you run around and collect soil for quests? It didn’t sound appealing to me in the slightest. That’s why I was surprised after creating my little Dunesfolk Lalafell in FFXIV that I was almost immediately hooked.

Before this, my main muse for online gaming was MapleStory. Yes, the game that we all played when we were around 14 years old because the chibi art style was extremely appealing. At least to me, anyway. Growing up in rural Wisconsin, we didn’t have a great internet connection. I never had a proper gaming rig until I finally built one for myself during the pandemic. Even then, I still couldn’t bring myself to download an MMO. I always had a particular image of people who played them. An image that also recently rocked my world after watching The Remarkable Life of Ibelin on Netflix, as well.

But once I finally downloaded it, I learned I was quite wrong. Final Fantasy XIV offers a community to many different folks. And I think it was after logging in on Christmas Day to see people celebrating with one another and having the time of their lives with strangers they’ve likely never met that I realized how important a game like this is. And how important Chetus Jetus is to me.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Chetus Jetus Is Apparently My Second Life at This Point

When I first started playing, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen with Chetus Jetus. I didn’t know if I would be drawn in back in 2023 when I first strapped on my boots and headed into the lands of Ul’dah for the first time. While his hairstyle may have changed multiple times since his inception, originally rocking the massive pompadour for good measure and the ultimate hilarity level, I’ve settled on this hair for quite some time.

Joining up with a Free Company also showed me how nice of a community these games have. It’s a group of people looking out for each other. Ready to help with a raid or a dungeon at the drop of a hat. Willing to give up some of their hard-earned spoils from a battle for those who may need a specific item. And ready to just hang out during a boring night. To me, at least, it feels like the opposite of most social media websites at the moment.

Rather than losing their mind at the smallest thing, people are… kind to one another? If someone is watching a cutscene, rather than rushing them through or cussing them out, most players will just wait so new players can experience the story? It’s a weird vibe, but honestly? I love it.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Final Fantasy XIV’ is Also a Great Way To Spend Time With Friends

I finally got convinced to give Final Fantasy XIV a try by someone who lives halfway across the world from me. One of my best friends loves the game and has spent hours carefully creating the character of his dreams. And so, that was the final nail in the coffin for me before finally trying this one out. And after conquering dungeons, raids, and everything in between, I finally understand it. It’s more than a game; it’s a second life in a digital world.

I think the reality of the situation finally hit when I caught myself browsing through Etsy to try and find someone who could Resin Print me a small Chetus Jetus for my desk. I had never thought of doing that with any other character before. But, after spending nearly — if not over — 300 hours with him, I guess he’s part of the family now. And it’s a great feeling because I’ve finally come to understand why people love this game and what it has to offer.

So, as I page through the digital scrapbook of images I’ve collected of Chetus Jetus and his growth, I’ve come to a realization. Final Fantasy XIV is much more than a game to a lot of people, and I finally get it.