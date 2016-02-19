After Six Years Pantha Du Prince is Back with a New Album

German experimentalist Pantha Du Prince, aka Hendrick Weber, announced the follow-up to his 2010 LP Black Noise today.

The Triad, which comes out in May, is a reference to the band that now backs Weber, which includes members of the Norwegian campanology ensemble The Bell Laboratory and Scott Mao of Queens (formerly Queens on Dial). In a press release, Weber said: “Black Noise was very much about me being alone in a small room in Berlin and composing.” He added: “The Triad opens the structure to more human ways of interacting, not digitized ways of interacting. It’s not about Facebook; it’s about meeting up and jamming. I wanted to cut through the digital dust that surrounds us.”

In addition to the release of The Triad comes the three-track EP, The Winter Hymn, which is out now. The title track, which features Queens, has been released as a creepy video featuring platinum-masked dancers interpreting Weber’s minimal techno into ritualistic gestures. Watch it below.

The German producer hasn’t been completely silent in the last six years. In 2013, he released Elements of Light an album-length collaboration with The Bell Laboratory. Weber and the ensemble also teamed up for a live performane of Terry Riley’s In C with the group at the Barbican arts center in London that same year.

Both The Winter Hymn and The Triad (out May 20) are released by Rough Trade.

The Winter Hymn

A1. The Winter Hymn (feat. Queens)

A2. Post human palisades (feat. Kassian & Bendik)

B1. Dream Yourself Awake (Long Version)

The Triad

1. The Winter Hymn [ft. Queens]

2. You What? Euphoria!

3. Frau im Mond, Sterne Laufen

4. In An Open Space [ft. Queens]

5. Chasing Vapour Trails [ft. Joachim Schultz & Kassian von Troyer]

6. Lichterschmaus

7. Dream Yourself Awake

8. Lions Love [ft. Joachim]

9. Islands In The Sky

10. Wallflower for Pale Saints