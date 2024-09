First Jürgen Klopp took Brendan Rodgers’ job and now he’s taking his house?! What’s next? Klopp gonna start buying Rodgers’ wife anniversary presents too?

According to Sportsmail (pics), Klopp agreed to take on the $6,200 per month apartment in Sefton Park, Liverpool—previously occupied by Rodgers. Both families were there for the handoff, which you’d think that it would be awkward, but the whole thing seems to be pretty convivial. Klopp is just that likeable of a guy, I guess.