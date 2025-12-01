After the Beatles, Billy Corgan’s Pick for Most Influential 20th-Century Rock Band Might Surprise You

When it comes to the most influential 20th-century rock bands, the list is long and often subjective. But there are usually some common entries that have helped shape the landscape of modern rock. Some fans might put the Smashing Pumpkins high on that list, but what about frontman Billy Corgan’s opinion?

While appearing on the YouTube video series Track Star*, Corgan named a few bands he feels have been the most influential in 20th-century rock. While listening to a snippet from another band, he mentioned that the only group more influential was The Beatles. A bit of an obvious choice, but only because The Fab Four are often recognized for their contributions to the genre. They definitely have a lasting legacy, further explored in the recently released retrospective compilation Anthology 4.

Videos by VICE

But what about Corgan’s pick for the second-most influential rock band of the past century? First of all, the song snippet came from “Disorder”, which opens Unknown Pleasures by Joy Division. You know the one: the 1979 debut with the instantly recognizable album cover. Unknown Pleasures has been named one of the most important post-punk albums of all time, and Billy Corgan seems to agree.

Billy Corgan Names Joy Division as Most Influential Rock Band After The Beatles

Play video

“So, I’ve argued for a good 20 years that probably outside of The Beatles, Joy Division is the most influential rock band of the 20th century,” said Corgan after hearing “Disorder”. He added, “I think it sort of speaks for itself. They sort of crystallized post-punk in a way that no bands ever did, and they became the template for so many bands that followed.”

Joy Division had a short-lived career, but their legacy has stretched beyond their initial reach. They were instrumental in crafting the blueprint for a new post-punk, turning from the anger and vitriol of punk and instead exploring atmosphere and mood.

“It’s pop music not made for a pop market, and that’s why people are still listening,” Corgan explained. “But where does that music go? They had what, one big song, maybe, which is ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. But I just think they’re one of the greatest bands of all-time, and it’s such an easy case for me to make that I don’t know how to make it.”

As for the way Joy Division has influenced the genre, Billy Corgan posited that it’s harder to pinpoint. He said, “There’s 400 Joy Division bands but you wouldn’t necessarily hear it,” because it’s harder to emulate what made them work.

“That’s where it gets weird,” he concluded. “You can hear Beatles influences in people, but you can’t necessarily hear Joy Division influences. I hear it in the way that they sort of produce their records. I think it’s that post-pop minimalism thing that was very big in Chicago, and it never leaves here.”

Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images