After You’re Done Partying for New Year’s Eve, Lil Jon Has a Meditation Album for the Morning After

Lil Jon is the exact kind of artist you want to hear when you’re partying on New Year’s Eve. His rambunctious energy always guarantees a particularly wild night, especially as you transition into another 365 days. Moreover, Crunk music in general just feels spiritually correct where alcohol is flowing and vibes are high. “Get Low,” “Snap Yo Fingerz,” his feature on Usher’s iconic “Yeah!,” Lil Jon has the perfect catalog for when he performs tonight alongside Pitbull at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest at 8/7c, the pair are guaranteed to set the frequency right before the ball drops.

However, what happens when the smoke clears and the New Year finally kicks in? Red Solo cups are scattered everywhere, and with a potentially gnarly hangover added to the mix, the morning after always hits hard. As much as Lil Jon has you covered on the party jams, he also has some music to account for the come down after a big high.

Videos by VICE

If the effects of the party are hitting you hard, try Lil Jon’s Total Mediation album that he released in 2024. Across an hour and 46 minutes, the usually loud and brash rapper wants to help guide you to a peace of mind.

Lil Jon Has a Meditation Album Just For Your Post NYE Party Comedown

Back in March 2024, the “Lovers & Friends” rapper spoke with Gayle King for CBS Mornings. There, he talked about wanting to advocate for a healthier lifestyle after years of making party animal tunes. But first, he stressed that he couldn’t just be the yelling guy all the time. “Well, first of all, you can’t just scream all the time! I can’t be hollering, ‘Can I get a number two?!’” Lil Jon quipped.

The shift to this style of music came as he got older. At 50 years old, he deemed it necessary to undergo his own meditation journey. Looking at his health seriously defined his search for peace and tranquility. “Two years ago, I turned 50. I had a recurring little thing on my side,” Lil Jon explains before detailing his worries about his liver.

After years of drinking, the impacts started to set in. He sought out a doctor, and he got a colonoscopy first. Then, the doctor told him not to worry about his liver but did say he had inflammation in his gut. Fast forward to meeting author and musician Kabir Sehgal, and Lil Jon realized he wanted to create his own meditation music.

Ultimately, Lil Jon says he wanted to share his affirmations with the world, to calm minds as people get older and deal with their physical and mental health woes. “There’s a mediation on here for every aspect of your life,” he shares.

Maybe once all the parties finish, you can use Lil Jon’s album to start meditating as a New Year’s resolution.