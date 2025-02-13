‘Afterlove EP’ Broke My Heart, and I’m Glad It Exists (Review)

Sometimes, it’s the most unexpected piece of media that will make you feel in ways you’ve never felt before. Afterlove EP is one of those games for me. February is one of the most difficult months of the year for a plethora of reasons. Afterlove EP helped me approach those feelings in a new light. Highlighting that grief affects everyone differently, and how it affects the surrounding world without us possibly knowing. It’s a masterclass of emotional storytelling and couldn’t have come along at a better time. If you’re struggling to feel heard, play Afterlove EP. You’ll thank me for it later.

Screenshot: Fellow Traveller

The Lines Between Reality and Fiction Are Often Blurred in ‘Afterlove Ep’

Sometimes, we hold the memories of those we’ve lost on a golden platter. We remember them not as they truly were, but as a romanticized version of their proper self. This is what Rama struggles with, after losing his girlfriend Cinta unexpectedly. Her memory lingers within the corners of his mind. Holding him in times of comfort, while unexpectedly hindering his grief. He hears her and isn’t sure if it’s her actual spirit or just the memory of who he believed her to be.

Videos by VICE

Afterlove EP is a masterclass in dealing with grief, and it’s instantly apparent. The final project of Mohammad Fahmi, creator of Coffee Talk and What Comes After, Afterlove EP is a stinging dose of reality. Through my playthrough, I sympathized with Rama more than I have with a character in many years. The disembodied voice of Cinta pushed him in the seemingly right direction while also separating him from the reality and brevity of the world around him.

This is a game that isn’t afraid to show people at their most raw and vulnerable, and I appreciate it immensely for that fact. Sometimes, those who are grieving are shown in an unbelievable and, often, dramatic way. I’ve been in Rama’s shoes before. Seeing how people treat him, as well as how Rama treats others, is handled with extreme grace. It’s one of the most realistic depictions of grief I have ever seen in any form of media, and it’s rather cathartic to see.

Screenshot: Fellow Traveller

It’s Not Only the Story That Is Beautiful, as the Art and Music Sing Just As Loudly

Afterlove EP is part visual novel, part rhythm game, and part explorative adventure. It seamlessly blends everything together, and as I watched Rama grow and evolve throughout this journey, it served as a sense of self-reflection. I am Rama. But maybe, I was Rama. And I will always be Rama. I found myself reminiscing about myself throughout this journey. How I’ve followed a similar journey as the protagonist. Hiding away from the world after a tremendous blow to my psyche, slowly coming to terms with the harsh reality.

Rama’s story is brought to life with an expressive and beautiful art style. Exploring the streets of Jakarta was easy, with enough activities to keep my hyperactive mind happy at all times. Seeing a new world unfold before my eyes was also a thing of beauty, especially due to the eclectic and excellent supporting cast of characters. Old friends and new friends mark the start of Rama’s new life, and every character is one that I’ll remember for years to come. And with these new friends come new trials and tribulations, but Rama is always ready to step up to bat for his friends. Even if Cinta doesn’t always agree with the choices he makes.

Rama is the lead vocalist and guitarist for a band, as well. His friends had waited tirelessly for his return, so they could continue pushing forward on their budding musical careers. And I can see why; the music in Afterlove EP is beautifully done. No matter if it’s the calming instrumentals that played as I explored the streets of Jakarta or the emotional ballads performed by the band itself, every track in here is one that I would listen to on repeat.

Screenshot: Fellow Traveller

Watching Rama Come Out of His Shell in ‘Afterlove Ep’ Hit Me Hard

The part that stuck with me the most about Afterlove EP, however, was how Rama dealt with his grief. Everybody handles things differently, and that’s part of what makes us unique. However, watching Rama slowly learn that the world was once again safe for him to enter back into struck a chord in ways I didn’t realize until I played through this game. In my personal life, I had done something very similar after a traumatic incident. I hid away from the world, afraid to enter back into something that could be, what I thought, so cold and heartless.

But much like Rama, I learned that the world wasn’t out to get me. Some people were willing to help me, even if it didn’t seem like it at the time. Friends missed Rama, and after finally doing things for himself and learning how to get back on his own two feet, he could start to live once again. Throughout Afterlove EP, there were plenty of moments where Rama could reminisce on the past. Speaking with Cinta proved that not all of these memories were exactly as he remembered, however. Maybe the pure romanticization of Rama’s memories was hurting more than helping him. Or maybe they were making things more tolerable to handle. That’s really up to the player to determine at the end of the day.

These new friends come from all walks of life. We see the struggles they face, the persecution they struggle with daily, and the slowly unraveling string of their fates. And they all realistically wrap around Rama. The awkward moments of realization, paired with the denseness of our protagonist, help make Rama feel more alive than his 2D sprite makes him appear.

Screenshot: Fellow Traveller

‘Afterlove Ep’ Is One of the Best Depictions of Dealing With Grief I’ve Ever Seen, and I’m Thankful for It

Every once in a while, a game like Afterlove EP will show up. A game that completely bypasses all of my expectations and becomes a near-instant favorite. And it’s not because of the gameplay. But rather, because of how captivating of a job it does at what it sets out to accomplish. Afterlove EP tackles grief in a way that most other games could never accomplish and does so with grace and poise during every step of the journey.

As someone who has spent much of their life feeling unheard due to the grief they’ve experienced, Afterlove EP opened my eyes in more ways than I could ever imagine. It’s one of those games that transcends the medium and will be regarded as an amazing art piece. And something that could be used to help people, much like myself, who are going through something similar in their life.

Give Afterlove EP some of your time. You won’t regret it in the slightest. It’s a beautiful journey, filled with emotional moments, and will stick around in the corners of my mind and psyche for years to come. I’ll gladly revisit it whenever I know I’ll need it because it’s one of those experiences that transcends a singular playthrough.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Afterlove EP will be available on February 14, 2025, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.