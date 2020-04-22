Against All Odds, ‘Animal Crossing’ Rap Actually Good

Almost all novelty raps are awful. I have no idea how YouTuber and rapper Shofu managed to make a song about Tom Nook from Animal Crossing that goes this hard.

A lot of the time, when I see a video on YouTube that is about a video game, I assume the rapper in question would like to tell me what his name is and what he is here to say. Not so with Shofu, who has been rapping about Pokémon and video games since at least 2012. His latest song “Tom Nook” has slowly been taking over my timeline among hip hop heads and Animal Crossing fans alike.

Everyone on this track has bars–I feel like it’s less of an Animal Crossing rap than a rap about getting money made by Animal Crossing fans. While Shofu almost always manages to make me laugh out loud in his raps (Twin glocks/I pull em that’s Timmy and Tommy), I gotta give props to G.Yee for the lines “If he itchin’ for trouble I swing on a brother/my enemies duck or they flee/Insects, y’all nothing to me.”