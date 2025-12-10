Age of Empires and Age of Mythology Getting Massive Updates in 2026

The Age of Empires and Age of Mythology franchises are in for a big year in 2026. Fans of the real-time strategy games will be able to explore a ton of new content thanks to an aggressive DLC and expansion roadmap for the coming year.

Age of Mythology: Retold Expansion Pass Adds four new packs

First off, Age of Mythology: Retold is continuing to build out content for players who want to become Expansion Pass holders. Gamers who purchase the Expansion Pass for the game are in store for four new releases throughout 2026, including the addition of the highly-requested Aztec pantheon.

New Gods Pack: Demeter – Become a Force of Nature

Command the power of the harvest goddess herself. Unleash new god powers and myth units that reshape the battlefield and bend the will of nature to your strategy. Ultimate Fan Pack – A Golden Mark of Support

Show your devotion to Age of Mythology: Retold with this supporter-themed collection.

Adorn your temples and town centers with shimmering gold, display unique pantheon icons, and stand out as one of the faithful. Blood & Bones Pack – Beauty in Battle

Witness warfare like never before. This visual overhaul introduces dynamic blood systems, prismatic essence for myth units, and evolving transitions that make each skirmish feel visceral and alive – exclusive to Expansion Pass owners Obsidian Mirror – Rise of the Aztec Gods

Enter the world of the Aztec gods in a sweeping 12-mission campaign that spans continents and celestial realms. Wield divine monsters, call upon gods like Tezcatlipoca and Quetzalcoatl, and lead your civilization through an era of obsidian fire and sacrifice. This is more than an add-on - it’s a full-scale expansion introducing an entirely new culture, pantheon, and divine playstyle.

Pre-orders for the Expansion Pass content begin on December 18.

Age of Empires Mobile: PC Edition launches in 2026

Age of Empires Mobile hit the app stores back in the fall of 2024 and, since then, many hardcore fans of the franchise have been requesting a PC port of the mobile experience. That wish is finally coming true in early 2026.

Age of Empires Mobile PC Edition takes the original mobile version of the game and optimizing it for PC gamers. The port includes mouse control, full keyboard navigation, refined UI and enhanced 4K visuals. This version will also include crossplay to allow players who’ve started on mobile to swap between their phone, tablet and/or PC seamlessly.

There is not an exact release date for the PC edition yet, but it is expected early in 2026.

Age of Empires IV Gets Two New Expansions

Age of Empires IV is also poised to grow this coming year. Following up on the Knights of Cross and Dynasties of the East expansions will be two more add-ons in 2026. The exact titles and releases dates of these expansion haven’t been confirmed yet, but the developer did drop some release windows and some hints about the content:

“In 2026 we’ll be delivering two new expansions. The first, releasing in Spring, will feature a sweeping story inspired by Chinese history, told via a new campaign. Later in the year, we’ll bring yet another expansion, introducing two new base civilizations – including The Vikings, which we know you’ve been asking for – and building on our content offering for The Crucible!”

With all of these releases in the queue, fans of the real-time strategy games should have no shortage of content to explore throughout 2026.