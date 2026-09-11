Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Gets Massive Update With New Civilizations, Modes, Maps, and More

The latest major content drop of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition has arrived and The Baltic Powers DLC is full of new content to explore.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Baltic Powers DLC Details

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Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition may have launched all the way back in 2020, but the real-time strategy game is still growing. The team behind the game have just released The Baltic Powers DLC, which is the largest game update that the Age of Empires team have ever released.

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The Baltic Powers DLC is centered in the northern reaches of Europe, and covers the struggle for supremacy in and around the Baltic Sea. It is at the heart of a much larger Northern expansion and a counterweight to the previous Mediterranean expansion.

The Baltic Powers content is available now for $19.99 and includes two new formidable European civilizations, the Danes and the Poles. Each feature their own unique set of units, technologies, cards, and bonuses.

Additionally, players will be able to create more strategies in two entirely new game modes: protect your Regent or be eliminated in Regicide, and rediscover your favorite civilizations without XP and their Home City in Independence Mode.

Here is a high-level summary of everything players gain access to in the Baltic Powers DLC:

2 New Civilizations The Danes – Prosper from shipments of other players through your Customs House and save resources as you advance through the ages! Call upon Snaphane and Gunboat levies to defend your Baltic realm on land and at sea, or shelter your gatherers in Round Churches to ward off marauding mercenaries. Finally, embark on a grand military adventure with a parade of your fancy tin soldier collection: a complete roster of Royal Guards in the most fashionable uniforms of the century! The Poles – Build a massive agricultural empire and feed the hungry horses of war! Use lower building costs to specialize your Folwark economy and enrich the Sejm parliament as your population booms. Choose your path through history by leading early Cossack uprisings or the resurrection of the Teutonic Knights. Command your mounted Hetman to lead a thunderous charge of fearsome Winged Hussars and assert your dominance from the Baltic to the Black Sea!

2 New Challenge Scenarios

2 New Game Modes: Regicide & Independence Regicide Mode: Protect your Regent from sudden death while eliminating all competition. Independence Mode: Rediscover your favorite civilizations through a fresh lens without XP and Home City.

25+ New Random & Historical Maps Random Maps: Explore a vast range of environments from the Black Sea to the Arctic. Visit the volcano on Iceland before you set out to find the Northwest Passage! Historical Maps: Relive the Dano-Swedish rivalry or join the Teutonic Knights in their battle over Livonia in objective-based maps. Bonus Maps: Gain access to selected previous DLC maps to play in the homelands of the new main and minor civilizations.

40+ Additional Units

50+ Hero Customizations Brand-New Outfits: Pick fresh looks for your Danish Explorer and Polish Hetman. Hero Cosmetics Pack Vol. 2: Personalize your Warchief, Monk, or Explorer from other civilizations with a huge collection of customizations.



Players can dive into all the new features right now, assuming they have unlocked The Baltic Powers DLC content.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Age of Empires franchise news and updates.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is available now on PC.