‘Age of Empires/Mythology’ Coming to PlayStation 5 with New Expansions as Microsoft Cozies up Even Closer to Rival Consoles

Today, Xbox Game Studios indeed announced a new expansion for their highly successful RTS franchise, Age of Mythology: Retold. The first expansion, called ‘Immortal Pillars,’ then introduces a wealth of content centered around Chinese folklore and aims to release on March 4, 2025. Additionally, following the announcement, news that Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold would be finding new homes on rival consoles is detailed. Joining the list of previously-Xbox-exclusive games to leave the nest, both RTS games will soon be available on PlayStation 5 consoles. And, to this day, I still have no idea how you play an RTS with a controller.

‘Age of Mythology: retold’ gets a new expansion and a PlayStation 5 release

In a blog post detailing plans for the Age series in 2025, World’s Edge studio head Michael Mann explains the decision to go multi-platform.

“Playing across all platforms is a game-changer for our franchise, and it’s all about bringing our community together. This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about growing and strengthening the Age community. With cross-play, we’re creating one global battlefield where every strategy, every empire, and every player matters.”

‘Immortal Pillars’ won’t be the only expansion hitting the Age series, though. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will receive a brand-new DLC expansion upon its PlayStation 5 release. Including new content and new civilizations for ranked play, the expansion will be ready for players of all consoles to enjoy immediately.

They didn’t forget about Age of Empires 4 players, either. Originally revealing only one expansion last year, Mann then shares that two DLCs will arrive in Age of Empires 4 in 2025.

“With these DLCs, we’re expanding upon concepts we’ve introduced previously, like variant civilizations, with your feedback in mind,” Mann writes. “Not only are we changing up strategic gameplay with these variants, but we’re also spending time on the fine details: we’re introducing a large set of new units and buildings and, in some cases, updating the overall visuals of many shared units and buildings to assist with better readability and make sure your experience feels fresh!”

The first Age of Empires 4 DLC, ‘Knights of Cross and Rose,’ aims to release this spring.

‘age of Empires Mobile’ proves its success

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

Age of Empires Mobile is getting some love as well. Boasting upon its success since its release four months ago, the post details new experiences players can look forward to in February:

Battle of Dawn : A campaign set in a legendary temple is about to unfold. Secure ultimate victory by transporting temple relics and employing class skills. With four stages leading to cross-server combat, there’s plenty to look forward to.

: A campaign set in a legendary temple is about to unfold. Secure ultimate victory by transporting temple relics and employing class skills. With four stages leading to cross-server combat, there’s plenty to look forward to. Stellar Glory : This new event activates a battle zone mode letting you face off against governors from different kingdoms.

: This new event activates a battle zone mode letting you face off against governors from different kingdoms. Valentine’s Day Cosmetics : Obtain exclusive themed items like the Heart Hunter’s Circus Citadel Theme and Passionate Reverie Troop Set.

: Obtain exclusive themed items like the Heart Hunter’s Circus Citadel Theme and Passionate Reverie Troop Set. Josephine’s Treasure Hunt: Follow Princess Josephine and compete in three events; Celestial Chronicles, Path of Starlight and Alchemist’s Secret Art. Earn dice items to roll and earn points. Move around a game board to earn rewards!

Age of Empires/Mythology fans are indeed eating well this year. And, in a genre that doesn’t seem to get enough love these days, I couldn’t be happier. I’ll take any excuse to jump back into Age 2 and “wololo” my way to victory.