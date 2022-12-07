Hot Gift Alert: Photographers Love This $16 Disposable Camera

Not sure what to get for this year’s secret santa or white elephant gift exchange? It’s tough, man; you’re dealing with all different kinds of tastes and personalities, and if you’re feeling the squeeze on your wallet this year, you also wanna go budget-friendly. But as your personal shoppers, we’re here to help, and that’s why we bring you this hot gift alert!!!

A surefire hit for anyone who a) parties, b) enjoys “art,” on some level, or c) needs a new hobby is this professional-photographer-approved disposable camera that will take charmingly analog, high-quality film photos for those really aesthetic memories. We tasked some of our fave photogs with testing a slew of disposable cameras, and while there are plenty of options with their own unique charms, it was the Agfa Le Box that dazzled us the most with its dope prints—all for under $20.

Listen, everyone loves a disposable camera—that’s why they’re on the tables at every good wedding and bar mitzvah. Not only do people love to take photos of themselves, there’s also that strong nostalgia factor, and the exciting anticipation waiting for your film to be developed.

Taken with the AGFA Le Box. Photo: Kevin “Spaghetti” Daniel

For our testing process, we asked Kevin Daniel (aka Kevin Spaghetti), a Philadelphia-based film photographer, to take Le Box out for a spin, and he not only took some crazy-cool shots, but also ascertained that “the reds and blues are perfectly balanced and the grain is super fine.” He also noted that it shines the most in bright, outdoor light, so while you might not want to take it to a dark concert venue, it will definitely produce stunning photos at your nature walk, street photography stroll, barbecue, or beach vacation. Daniel also notes that, “all Agfa films are brilliant,” and that, “it comes as no surprise that this one-time-use camera loaded with Agfa 400 is not an exception.”

Taken with the AGFA Le Box. Photo: Kevin “Spaghetti” Daniel

Trust me, you’ll get a shoutout tag when your giftee posts their glorious pics into a nice long carousel (or “photo dump,” if you must) on Instagram, and that’s really the gift that keeps on giving.

The Agfa Le Box disposable camera is available at Amazon.

