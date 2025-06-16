Aggro Crab and Landfall Join Forces to Make ‘Peak’, a Co-op Climbing Game about Friendship and Falling

Indie games’ darlings Aggro Crab and Landfall Games, known most recently for Another Crab’s Treasure and Haste respectively, have come together to release Peak. Developed under a joint effort known as Landcrab, Peak is a co-op climbing adventure with friends. Together, you’ll scale a mountain while surviving various biomes and life-threatening obstacles. And, of course, it’s chock-full of all the silliness you’d expect from both studios.

“PEAK is a co-op climbing game where the slightest mistake can spell your doom. Either solo or as a group of lost nature scouts, your only hope of rescue from a mysterious island is to scale the mountain at its center. Do you have what it takes to reach the PEAK?”, the game’s Steam description reads.

It’s the climb: ‘Peak’ is how true friendship is made

Peak‘s map changes every time you play, and the biome you’ll journey through will rotate every 24 hours. Throughout the climb, you and your buds will need to scavenge for food to survive. You’ll also find items that help aid your party’s adventure, like weird foods and energy drinks.

Personally, I can’t think of a better pair of besties getting together to make some indie magic. Aggro Crab’s Another Crab’s Treasure (aka the best game of 2024) is one of the most humorous soulslikes in years. While Landfall, known for wacky classics like Content Warning, Rounds, and the best battle royale ever, never seems to miss with their releases. When two of my favorite indie studios are cozying up together? Yeah, I know there’s something special on the way.

“Prepare For the Worst: Discover a variety of helpful survival items, from energy drinks to climbing spikes to the mysterious Anti-Rope. You’ve got no hope of making it to the PEAK unless you press every advantage given to you.”

Screenshot: Landcrab

Plus, until June 23, you can grab Peak for only $5 on Steam, which is a steal for how much joy this game is bound to bring you and your friends. Peak supports up to four players with proximity voice chat, which somehow always makes every game session funnier. If its robust character customization menu is anything like Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, I can already imagine the absurdity that’s possible in Peak.

Peak is available now on Steam.