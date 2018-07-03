Agnijo Banerjee Can Explain the Sound of Alien Music—Through Math

Imagine your IQ is reportedly higher than that of Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein, at 162. And the world found that out when you were just 12 years old. And now, at 17, you’ve just published your first book, you’re also working on your third (!) while figuring Uni and its fringe benefits. Oh, did we mention? You’re not on any social media. Not. Even. Snapchat. Yup. So what is life like as a 17-year-old genius, author, and social media non-participant?

We spoke to Agnijo Banerjee in the UK, to help us answer that. The Weird Maths (Harper Collins) co-author from Dundee, Scotland was a mini celebrity in 2013 when at 12 his IQ tested higher than Einstein and Hawking. The book follows the template set by Richard Fenyman’s Surely You’re Joking Mr Fenyman!, Hawking’s A Brief History of Time and Randall Munroe’s What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions—making bestsellers out of complicated theoretical science. Banerjee’s Weird Maths takes on maths, trying to interpret life and its more absurd questions through the universal language of numbers. You know those questions that keep us up at night? Gems like, does infinity really exist? How random is random really? If aliens played music, what would it sound like?

Banerjee first channelled his IQ into creating a popular science blog Agnijo’s Mathematical Treasure Chest (encouraged by his co-author and professor David Darling) that he hasn’t updated since 2015. Understandably since a lot of it has trickled into the book. Maybe we’ll finally understand four-dimensional space and non-transitive dice. Or just wait for the next genius to publish his or her book.

VICE: How would you describe an average weekday in your life?

Agnijo Banerjee: I go to school in the morning and after returning in the afternoon I usually go for some extra curricular activity like chess, Tae Kwon-do, or spend time with my co-author David. After dinner I work on my book or do maths for my competitions, homework if any etc.

How would you describe an average weekend?

I am a late riser on weekends and it’s usually spent socialising with family and friends, going out for a meal, unwinding etc. I also like reading and playing chess.

What’s your family like?

My father is a obstetrics consultant in the NHS and my mother works in a primary school. She used to work in management before but after the birth of my brother Aaryan, who has additional needs, she had to change her career to care for him. Aaryan has the most amazing personality and I love him to bits. I am very proud of him and his achievements. It might seem trivial to most people but they are really significant as he not only has Down Syndrome and learning difficulties but also autism and sensory issues.

Behind every child prodigy is a supportive mother. Image: Agnijo Banerjee.

What’s been the most memorable day that didn’t involve maths?

Visiting the Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri. The history and architecture fascinated me and I was spellbound.

Are you much of a Bengali cliche?

Yes, one can describe me as the quintessential bhadralok—intelligent, gentle, interested in art and culture, and a big foodie. I speak Bengali at home and eat home-cooked maach (fish) or mangsho (chicken/lamb) and jhol (gravy) and bhaat (rice) at home. Every year we go to celebrate Durga Puja in Glasgow where we have a sizeable Bengali community, and Edinburgh. I am very proud and comfortable with my roots.

What is it like when your IQ is compared to Hawking and Einstein?

I really don’t find this useful as the reason both Einstein and Hawking are remembered for is their contributions to the field of science and not their IQ. I am yet to do this.

What happened when you first got your IQ test results?

I knew I would do well but I was a bit surprised with my score. Most of my friends were happy for me but treated me no differently from before.

Agnijo and his professor David Darling who encouraged him to start his own blog and co-wrote ‘Weird Maths’. Image: Harper Collins.

What is your favourite way to relax?

Reading, playing chess, and coding.

What kind of books do you like to read?

Non-fiction—Maths, Science, Philosophy. Fiction—Crime thrillers (particularly Agatha Christie).

And music?

Western classical.

What other hobbies do you have?

Coding and Artificial Intelligence.

Do you get stressed?

I am usually quite relaxed. My parents are very laid back and ensure that there is no undue pressure on me. I do get a little stressed before big competitions etc. but that works in a positive way as it pushes me to work harder.

What’s your dating life like?

Non-existent as I am not interested at present.

You mentioned you wanted to be an actuary?

No, I want to do research in pure maths. That is my passion. I consider pure maths to be very abstract and interesting. However, I had received an award from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in Edinburgh.

Who would you say has been a defining figure in your life and why?

Richard Feynman. I read Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman when I was about 10 years old and was fascinated by his thirst for knowledge. And Aaryan, my brother. Our bond is based on unconditional love and it pushes me to be the best I can, not only in academics but also in life in general so that I can always care for him. He has taught me to be kind and compassionate and empathetic to the needs of others.

Agnijo with Aaryan. Image: Agnijo Banerjee.

Are there more books planned?

Weird Maths was my first. The second one, which is in the editing stage, is Weirder Maths. Right now we are in the process of writing the third Weirdest Maths. I might take a break and concentrate on university after Weirdest Maths. Maybe later I will write more books.

The rise of interest in popular science and maths can also be frustrating for experts. How do you handle the challenge of making this content accessible?

I have always believed that a true scientist will be able to make science and maths accessible to the intelligent layperson. The rise in interest can only be a good thing as it will ultimately lead to more scientific research and innovations. Also, people will become more logical and will not be swayed by mass hysteria and myths and superstitions.

Are you active on social media?

No.

Are there any Youtube videos that you watch?

3Blue1Brown.

Instagram accounts you like to follow?

None.

Snapchat?

No.

Weird Maths is out on July 7.

