Agnolotti with Pancetta, Parmigiano, and White Truffles Recipe

“In Babbo’s world of pasta, all novice cooks start with morning pasta production as their introduction to the kitchen. Each has a pasta named after him or her (Angel followed Jacob) and the fillings vary with the season. These seem to be the faves.”

Servings: 8

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the basic pasta dough:

3 ½ to 4 cups all-purpose flour

4 extra-large eggs

½ teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

for the filling:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ pound|227 grams cooked ground lamb’s tongue, calf’s tongue, beef, or turkey breast

¼ pound|227 grams pancetta, ground or chopped very fine by hand

2 whole scallions, finely chopped

1 large egg

¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for grating

1 basic pasta dough recipe

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

shaved white truffles (optional)

Directions

Chef’s Note: Cook raw lamb’s or calf’s tongue in simmering water to cover for an hour, or braise the beef in advance.

First, make the pasta dough. Mound 3 ½ cups of the flour in the center of a large wooden cutting board. Make a well in the middle of the flour and add the eggs and the olive oil. Using a fork, beat together the eggs and oil and begin to incorporate the flour, starting with the inner rim of the well. As you expand the well, keep pushing the flour up from the base of the mound to retain the well shape. The dough will come together when half of the flour is incorporated. Start kneading the dough with both hands. Once you have a cohesive mass, remove the dough from the board and scrape up and discard any leftover bits. Lightly re-flour the board and continue kneading for six more minutes. The dough should be elastic and a little sticky. Wrap the dough in plastic and allow to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature. Roll or shape as desired. In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, combine the olive oil, lamb’s tongue or beef, and pancetta and cook over medium until it begins to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the scallions and continue to cook over medium heat until the pancetta is cooked through and the meat is browned. Transfer to a large bowl and cool to room temperature. Stir in the egg and Parmigiano-Reggiano, and season with salt and pepper. Roll out the pasta dough to the thinnest setting on a pasta machine. Cut the pasta sheets into 3-inch squares. Using a pastry bag fitted with a medium-small tip or a tablespoon, place a scant tablespoon of the filling into the center of each square. Bring the four corners of each square together over the filling to form a pyramid. Press the edges together tightly with your fingers to seal. Arrange the pyramids on baking sheets and hold in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to cook. (The pasta can be frozen for up to 1 week at this point.) Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil and add 2 tablespoons of salt. In a 14 to 16-inch sauce pan, heat the butter over high until the foam subsides and then lower the heat to medium, continuing to cook the butter until it browns. Drop the pasta into the boiling water and cook until tender yet al dente, about 3 minutes. Carefully remove the pyramids from the boiling water with a slotted spoon and transfer them to the pan with the browned butter. Toss very gently for 1 minute. Immediately divide among eight warmed pasta bowls and serve with Parmigiano-Reggiano grated over the top.

From FTD Presents: A Truffle-Filled Day with Action Bronson

