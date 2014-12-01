Agoria’s Debut on Hotflush Includes This Jacking ESS Remix

Agoria makes his debut today on British powerhouse label Hotflush with the newly-pressed, two-sided EP Hélice. The release shows several sides of the revered Frenchman—including two originals, a classically Agoria techno number “Hélice,” and a jacking house track with a classic Rhodes bounce, “Make It Real.” On the B-side (and streaming above) is ESS’ remix of “Make It Real,” which takes the track deep into the garage realm with shuffling hi-hats and a twangy bassline. Bounce back from Thanksgiving weekend with this jawn.

