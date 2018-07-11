Enter Ah-Mer-Ah-Su’s Perfectly Imperfect World In Her Surreal New Video

The road to perfection can be a hard one. Society pressures us to be perfect, to look perfect, to act like a model citizen all the time. It’s a near-impossible goal. Star Amerasu, the Oakland-based artist who records as Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, has decided to stop trying to be perfect. As she sings on her excellent new single “Perfect”, “The world isn’t perfect/ And neither are you.”

“”Perfect” alludes to the trappings of being a high femme trans woman in society. We have to be perfect in order to go through life without being hurt, so much so that it can impact how we view ourselves,” Amerasu says of the track. “The lens that we view life through changes [and] my own thoughts become warped. Sometimes, my greatest wish is to find a place in my mind where I don’t have to deal with the worry of existing in a world that wasn’t made for me to thrive.

“On top of that, in this new millennium we want icons [and] to create celebrity out of people who are just trying to survive the best way they know how. The intense pressure we as a people put on folks who we admire is taxing. We only support people that say the right thing at the right time, yet no one is perfect, so why do we want people who we don’t know to be perfect?”

“Perfect”’s video, directed by Roger Stack, reflects this sentiment, featuring Amerasu playing surreal, Stepford-esque American housewife roles and failing to achieve perfection. “Perfect” is taken from Ah-Mer-Ah-Su’s Star, her debut album on Dero Arcade, out July 27th. Watch the video for “Perfect”, premiering below: