AI Art is Powered by ISIS Executions and Non-Consenual Porn

AI art has gotten wildly popular over the past year. Programs like Midjourney and Dall-E are generating incredible images and incredible controversy. But these programs don’t exist in a vacuum. AI’s require billions of images to learn how and what to draw. Where are they getting those pictures? They’re hoovering them up on the internet. A place full of child porn, ISIS execution videos, and non-consensual adult images. With AI it’s all garbage in, garbage out. So who controls this data and is there anything we can do about it?

On this episode of Cyber, Motherboard writer Chloe Xiang walks us through the ins and outs of the AI trained on ISIS execution images.

Stories discussed in this episode:

ISIS Executions and Non-Consensual Porn Are Powering AI Art

Amazon Driver Fired for Posting Photo of Customer’s Dildo to Reddit

‘The Silence of My Critics Speaks for Itself:’ Hans Niemann Says He Is Being Unfairly Attacked in Chess Scandal

