AI Brad Pitt Cons Woman Out of $800K. You’re Not Prepared for the Photos.

It’s not every day that Brad Pitt falls in love with a random woman on the internet and asks for financial support while enduring kidney cancer treatment.

It’s not any day, actually.

Unfortunately, one French woman believed the scammer who pretended to be the famous heartthrob/actor via various AI images of Pitt in a hospital bed. She even divorced her husband and dished out 830,000 euros to help with his “cancer treatment.”

According to TF1, the 53-year-old interior designer originally received a message from who she thought was Pitt’s mom via Instagram. She then got another message the next day from none other than Brad Pitt himself…or so she thought.

Thus began a digital affair, with the two exchanging endless heartfelt messages and poems. Mind you, the interior designer was married—but apparently not happily. In fact, she said that she and her rich husband had been going through a difficult time, which is perhaps why she latched on to the alleged actor.

I mean, who better to save you from a failing marriage than Brad Pitt?

“There are so few men who write you this kind of thing. I liked the man I was talking to,” the woman said, as reported by BFMTV. “He knew how to talk to women, it was always very well done.”

Though she had her suspicions about fake Pitt, the victim began to lower her walls and trust the person on the other end of the messages. And once she received photos of him in a hospital bed, she was fully convinced he was the real deal.

Just look at the pictures yourself…

…yeah.

Anyway, those shitty AI-generated photos made the woman feel secure enough to send over hundreds of thousands of euros—especially when promised a marriage proposal and other fancy gifts. The poor woman fell in love with Pitt, though he never seemed to be available for a phone call…

The intense online romance was enough for her to divorce her husband as well.

The scammer said he, too, was going through a divorce—from Angelina Jolie, of course. Because he’s Brad Pitt, obviously. That’s why he couldn’t access his own money for the treatments. What a shame.

It wasn’t until the victim saw the real Pitt with his new girlfriend in the media that she alerted authorities. She is now being hospitalized with severe depression, BFMTV reported. It’s unclear whether she will get any of her money—or her husband—back.