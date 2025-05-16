The world of gaming is such an interesting place, and Fortnite just keeps pushing boundaries further and further. We’ve got Godzilla hitting the Griddy wearing Nike Air Force 1s. Now, we’ve got James Earl Jones AI Darth Vader chatting with other players in the middle of firefights. Yes, you read that right. Fortnite has officially brought Darth Vader to life in the latest season of Fortnite, functioning as a voiced chatbot that can talk with players. But, little did Epic Games know, people on the internet are very crafty and have easily figured out ways to get Darth Vader to say whatever they want.

Screenshot: Epic Games

From Finding Ways To Get Him To Say Slurs To Swearing, ‘Fortnite’ May Need To Refine This New Feature

Players who encounter the big bad of the Star Wars franchise can now speak with him. However, we’ll also hear him speak back. We’ll hear that iconic voice talking back to us using generative AI, thanks in part to licensing rights from Disney and the family of James Earl Jones. But, in typical internet fashion, we hear anything from Hawk Tuah to information about gooning. It’s a wild time to be a Fortnite fan, but people are finding ways around the moderation for this Darth Vader AI voice bot.

Videos by VICE

dude this darth vader update is killing me pic.twitter.com/j8Hfz92Gx2 — Mania💫 (@NovaMania17) May 16, 2025 Video via @Novamania17 on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Some of these interactions? Genuinely great. Players are also finding ways to get Darth Vader to swear and spout out different slurs. I have a feeling that this feature may be nerfed until Epic Games and Fortnite figure out a way to block specific words and phrases from being triggered. To be fair, Epic did try to prevent this from happening by giving it specific prompts that it can’t respond to. But people on the internet are crafty and are going to find a way around it.

One thing I haven’t seen yet, sadly, is any Italian Brainrot memes being said by Darth Vader. How long until we hear that gravely voice saying, “Tung Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur”? It’s bound to have happened by now, right? That being said, some parts of this collaboration are surprisingly wholesome. Especially if you mention any issues you’ve been having in life as of late. Darth Vader may not have fully gone to the Dark Side.

Darth Vader will tell you to seek professional help if he realizes that your well-being is at risk 🫡



"You are valued, Trooper. Seek assistance from the authorities. Your well-being is paramount" pic.twitter.com/DlwQRMDFVm — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 16, 2025 Tweet via @ShiinaBR on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

If You Mention Your Mental Health Is Unwell, Darth Vader Will Give You Some Good Advice

Now this is something I can get behind. Sure, making Darth Vader say funny things is good for clip farming. But knowing that someone will confide in something like this, only to have it respond with something positive, is great news. I’m assuming that as the Darth Vader AI collaboration continues, Epic Games is going to keep updating the prompts. I can only imagine we’ve got a few more days of getting Darth Vader to say “Hawk Tuah” before it all gets moderated a bit more. Until then, clip farming is about to go crazy.

AI DARTH VADER's SWEARING HAS BEEN PATCHED ‼️



OFFICIAL STATEMENT: "We pushed a hotfix immediately and this shouldn’t happen again." pic.twitter.com/c16UM3D2vg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 16, 2025 Post via @HYPEX on X (Formerly Known As Twitter)

As per multiple prominent Fortnite social media accounts, Epic has seemingly seen and heard the clips. While they’ve quickly worked to put a muzzle on Mr. Vader, we’ll need to keep our eyes (and ears) peeled to see if he’s still dropping bombs on unsuspecting people. We all know everybody is going to try and push the limits to see what can happen next.