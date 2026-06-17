AI Is Coming to Unreal Engine 6 With Gemini and Claude

Epic is unveiling its plans for its sixth iteration of Unreal Engine, and some of its new bells and whistles have to do with AI.

Claude and gemini are coming to Unreal engine 6

screenshot: epic games

Only four years after the launch of Unreal Engine 5, Epic is already looking to roll out its next iteration of the popular game engine. It’s surprising to see Epic moving this fast, as there was an eight-year gap between Unreal Engine 4, which was released in 2014, and UE5.

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This rush seems to make a bit more sense when considering that Unreal Engine 6 is being treated more like an evolution of the current UE5. Many of its systems seem to be carrying over, and UE6 is even introducing a new programming language called Verse. Unreal Editor for Fortnite will be folded into Unreal Engine 6, which is planning to go into early access in late 2027, with a projected launch window of “12-18 months later.”

UE6’s AI Integration is optional

screenshot: Epic Games

In a blog post following the recent State of Unreal presentation, Epic Games’ Marcus Wassmer shared more details of Unreal Engine 6 and many of the new features it’s introducing. One such feature is the inclusion of Large Language Models (LLMs) like Claude and Google Gemini, which can assist game developers with tasks like coding, analyzing crashes, and more of the tedious, repetitive duties game developers need to do while keeping full creative control in the hands of developers and designers. Thankfully, studios and developers who use UE6 will have the option to forego using LLMs entirely.

“We’re building development pipeline features such as an MCP with integrations for Claude, Gemini, and others, as creativity and productivity multipliers so that teams can focus their efforts on the essential creative and technical tasks of development rather than time on time-consuming manual tasks.”

AI in game development is very controversial, and for good reason. The vast majority of gamers and game makers alike seem to be against the idea of using AI, especially generative AI, in the production of video games. On the other hand, based on how some larger game companies are embracing AI tools as of late, it seems like many executives might be looking at generative AI as a faster way to get games out the door and turn a profit for lower development cost. It’s safe to say that such a future would have disastrous consequences for the industry.

At the moment, this integration of Claude and Gemini in UE6 is being positioned by Epic as a way to speed up development time, not by handing creative control over to AI but by letting AI deal with the repetitive non-creative tasks that can take developers hours and hours to iron out. How much this will hold true when UE6 launches and beyond remains to be seen. Pessimism and skepticism toward this move are completely valid; the industry’s most commonly utilized game engine offering AI integration could potentially end up leading down a slippery slope.