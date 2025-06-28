ai-is-contributing-to-the-rise-in-sextortion-on-dating-apps

AI might be helpful in some cases, but I think we can all agree it comes with dangerous risks: one of them being sextortion scams.

Now, dating app scams have been a thing for quite some time. Many victims have been tricked into sending nude photos to matches who weren’t actually who they claimed to be, only to be blackmailed with said photos and demanded to pay a wild amount of money to the criminal.

However, with the rise of AI, such horrendous scams are even easier to carry out. These scammers are using AI-generated profiles or bots to match and chat with underage individuals.

What Is Sextortion?

According to the FBI, sextortion involves “children and teens being threatened and coerced into sending explicit images online.”

“Sextortion can start on any site, app, messaging platform, or game where people meet and communicate,” the FBI reported. “In some cases, the first contact from the criminal will be a threat. The person may claim to already have a revealing picture or video of a child that will be shared if the victim does not send more pictures. More often, however, this crime starts when young people believe they are communicating with someone their own age who is interested in a relationship or with someone who is offering something of value.”

Once the criminal obtains the explicit content, they then threaten the victim. Sometimes, this looks like threatening to post the content online or send it to the victim’s loved ones if they don’t cough up the money. Other times, they will threaten violence if the victim doesn’t continue to send more images/videos, the FBI stated.

Of course, because these victims are young and naive, they’re more vulnerable than adults and often feel no choice but to give in. This leads to shame and often even depression.

Avoiding Sextortion Amid the Rise of AI

AI is making sextortion increasingly easier, and teens must understand how to spot fake dating profiles or bots. For example, conversations with bots might be more repetitive, while the photos might seem too good to be true. Parents should discuss ways to spot such red flags and open the conversation to encourage honest communication.

“Blackmail is one of the hardest things to face, and it’s happening more often,” Jim Winters, head of economic crime at Nationwide, told BBC. “It’s not easy, but if something doesn’t feel right, speak up. It might be tempting in the moment to share information or photos, but once shared, you will never have control over it again.”