‘AI Jesus’ Is Now Taking Confessions at a Church in Switzerland

AI is coming for us all. Writers, doctors and artists – among many others – all stand to have their livelihoods decimated by artificial intelligence. And the next potential victim? The Son of God.

Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne, Switzerland, recently unveiled “Deus in machina,” an “experimental art installation” that features an AI version of Jesus in the confessional booth, according to its website.

The church has encouraged visitors to “share their thoughts and questions” with AI Jesus, though it clarified that this shouldn’t be considered the Sacrament of Confession.

AI Jesus, whose likeness appears on a screen in the confessional, may “create a sacred moment,” the church said. Peter’s Chapel added that the installation is meant to encourage visitors “to think critically about the limits of technology in the context of religion.”

A recent video released by German media out Deutsche Welle took viewers inside the unlikely experience. When the reporter entered the confessional, AI Jesus warned, “Do not disclose personal information under any circumstances. Use this service at your own risk. Press the button if you accept.”

Do People Like AI Jesus?

About two-thirds of participants told the outlet that they came out of the tech-assisted confessional having had a spiritual experience.

“He was able to reaffirm me in my ways of going about things,” one woman said. “And he helped me with questions I had, like how I can help other people understand Him better and come closer to Him.”

“I was surprised. It was so easy,” another woman remarked. “Though it’s a machine, it gave me so much advice, also from a Christian point of view. I felt taken care of and I walked out really consoled.”

Another person told the outlet that AI Jesus, who speaks 100 languages, gave a “great” answer to their question about being rational and faithful, while another man dubbed the experience “a gimmick for sure.”

Why Turn to AI for Religion?

Marco Schmid, a theologian at Peter’s Chapel, explained why he agreed to give AI Jesus a try.

“What we’re doing here is an experiment,” Schmid said. “We wanted to launch the discussion by letting people have a very concrete experience with AI. That way, we have a foundation for talking about it and discussing it with one another.”

He also pointed out the practical benefits of AI Jesus, noting, “[He’s accessible] 24 hours a day, so has abilities that pastors don’t.”

While ethics Professor Peter Kirchschläger told the outlet that the project goes too far, he agreed that it provides food for thought.

“We should be careful when it comes to faith, pastoral care, when finding meaning in religion,” he warned. “That’s an area where we humans are actually vastly superior to machines, so we should do these things ourselves.”