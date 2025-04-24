ai-jesus-is-taking-confessions-via-video-chat

Artificial intelligence is taking over various sectors. In fact, it’s becoming so prevalent that some people are replacing their therapists and romantic partners with AI. Now, instead of praying to the sky for signs, you can even talk to an “AI Jesus.”

Yeah, it’s a new thing—and it’s a little creepy, I’m not gonna lie.

There’s a free website called aijesus.live that allows visitors to have video calls with “AI Jesus,” during which you can confess your sins, submit your requests, and gain religious guidance.

Basically, you hop on the call and ask any question you want, and an AI version of Jesus will offer his two cents on the matter.

You Can Confess Your Sin to ‘AI Jesus’

For example, maybe you’re pondering the meaning of life, seeking simple career advice, or wanting to confess a shameful betrayal. Why not turn to AI Jesus?

This entire project started as a joke by artists Ben Polkinghorne, Zach Bishop, and Chris Chapman. However, the creators said that the more they leaned into it, the more powerful it became—through a satirical lens, of course.

“We want AI Jesus to feel like it’s the real Jesus talking to you,” the artists told Creative Bloom. “We fine-tuned his personality and speaking style in a way we hope is authentic. Then, we made sure that the (divine) product recommendations he makes are integrated into the conversation so they feel natural. We haven’t had any complaints… yet.”

I mean, Jesus was the ultimate influencer back in His day, right?

“His message spread across continents, and he built a following that outlasted empires. That kind of reach makes today’s influencers look like amateurs,” the creators told the outlet. “But there’s also this beautiful tension: pulling someone from the distant past into the hyper-connected present.”