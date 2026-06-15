VICE Magazine The World’s Last Jobs Fair In conference halls worldwide, CEOs and HR busybodies are preaching the benefits of AI to those whose livelihoods it will destroy. By Dan Cave June 15, 2026, 6:27am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:AI, Features, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Illustration by Reesa. Daily Horoscope: June 15, 2026 8 hours ago By Ashley Fike Photo: ehughes / Getty Images Southern California Faults Hit a 1,000-Year Stress Peak. Is a Megaquake Next? 14 hours ago By Luis Prada Photo: Dgwildlife / Getty Images Scientists Just Discovered Ancient Squirrels Were Way More Metal Than You Think 15 hours ago By Luis Prada Photo: MihailDechev / Getty Images Archaeologists Found a 7,000-Year-Old Mass Grave Filled With 77 Headless Skeletons 15 hours ago By Luis Prada