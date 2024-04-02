Aid Workers, One Australian, Killed in Gaza After Delivering Food

Zomi Frankcom, an Australia aid worker with the World Central Kitchen organisation, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, after delivering food.

Officials in Gaza said the airstrike killed four aid workers with the World Central Kitchen charity, from Australia, Poland and the United Kingdom, and their Palestinian driver after they had delivered food and supplies to displaced people in northern Gaza.

Officials say the group’s car was hit after it re-entered the Deir al-Balah area from the north.

Footage and photos posted to social media showed the five bodies wearing protective vests with the charity’s logo at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Other photos show a hospital worker holding the workers’ international passports – the Australian passport is stained with blood.

The passports of three of the four aid workers killed in Gaza. Photo: Image: Anadolu / Getty.

Frankcom appeared in a video on the WCK Instagram account one week ago, showing the volunteer chefs “cooking thousands of portions of rice with beef and vegetable stew today”. The charity also posted that she had arrived in Gaza to supply aid one week prior.

The WCK posted on social media on Tuesday morning that the workers’ deaths were a tragedy.

“We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. This is a tragedy,” the post read.

“Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed Frankcom’s death.

“These reports are very distressing,” the department said in a statement to VICE.

“We have been clear on the need for civilian lives to be protected in this conflict.

“We have been very clear that we expect humanitarian workers in Gaza to have safe and unimpeded access to do their lifesaving work.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed reporters on Tuesday afternoon and said Frankcom was doing “extraordinarily important work” in Gaza and that the circumstances of her death were “completely unacceptable”.

“Those doing humanitarian work and civilians need to be provided with protection. Australia has had a very clear position of supporting a sustainable ceasefire … Australians want to see an end to this conflict,” he said.

“This news today is tragic. DFAT have also requested a call-in from the Israeli ambassador as well. We want full accountability for this, this is a tragedy that should never have occurred.

“Australia expects full accountability for the death of aid workers”.

Earlier on Tuesday he said he was concerned for the “loss of life” in Gaza.

“My government has supported a sustainable ceasefire, we’ve called for the release of hostages, and there have been far too many innocent lives — Palestinian and Israeli — lost during the Gaza Hamas conflict,” he said.

Frankcom’s also family released a statement on the news.

“We are deeply mourning the news that our brave and beloved Zomi has been killed doing the work she loves delivering food to the people of Gaza,” it read.

“She was a kind, selfless and outstanding human being that has traveled the world helping others in their time of need.

“She will leave behind a legacy of compassion, bravery and love for all those in her orbit.”

Avichay Adraee, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said in a statement:

“Following the reports regarding the World Central Kitchen personnel in Gaza today, the IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

This attack comes eight days after the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan. The holy festival runs for another week.

At least 32,845 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October, according to Gaza officials.

