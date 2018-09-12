Air Drummer at Ravens Game Absolutely Nails Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’

Did you know: two NFL teams happen to have marching bands? Pretty crazy, right? The Baltimore Ravens are one of them (the other is some Washington team), and they happen to have a guy who might be even better at playing the air drums than the real thing itself.

Peter Zirpolo is the vice president of the band, and was caught on video rocking out to Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” during the Ravens’ 47-3 slaughtering of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday—and he really seemed to know what he was doing. Like, using a full kit and everything:

https://twitter.com/PrescottRossi/status/1039270596570492928

According to ESPN, Zirpolo has been with the band for 15 years, and joined at the same time as three of his kids. He now has an administrative role after ten years of playing with them, and apparently has been caught before.

Thanks to the wonders of the internet, Zirpolo’s performance went viral enough that even his muse was able to see it and, of course, retweet it. “I could not believe it,” Zirpolo said, when he saw Rush’s official account retweeted it. “The Professor [Rush’s drummer Neil Peart] is my idol. So when I saw that, I was like, ‘No way. This is cool.’”

No, Peter. You’re cool.

[h/t WROC-TV’s Prescott Rossi]