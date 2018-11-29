Air Force commander fired for cock pics in the cockpit

Penis drawings: the favored humorous artwork of weird high school students and, it turns out, a certain U.S. military commander.



A B-52 Stratofortress squadron commander in the U.S. Air Force was fired Tuesday after penis drawings were displayed on his cockpit screens during a recent deployment, according to reports.

Lt. Col. Paul Goossen was relieved of his position leading a B-52 Stratofortress squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, “because penis drawings were discovered on a moving map software” used within the nuclear-capable combat communication tech, a source told Military.com.

The penis drawing scandal started after the unit’s deployment to an Air Force base in Qatar between September 2017 and April 2018. Air Force officials repeatedly displayed penis drawings on their cockpit screens, which were then immortalized in a montage for the unit’s amusement at the end of deployment, according to Military.com’s source. Once high-ranking officials got their hands on the penis montage, they opened an investigation.

The official reason given for his firing was that he failed to maintain a professional workplace environment.

“The Air Force values and encourages a positive work atmosphere where all Airmen are treated with dignity and respect and leadership actions that do not reflect these ideals are not condoned,” officials said in a statement announcing his removal Tuesday.