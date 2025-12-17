The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Is Officially One of StockX’s Biggest Drops of All Time

The Air Jordan 11 doesn’t need an introduction, but the “Gamma” colorway just earned one anyway. According to data released by StockX, the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Gamma” delivered the second-biggest release day ever on the platform, based on total transactions. Only one sneaker has ever moved more units in a single launch day on StockX. That was the 2021 Air Jordan 11 “Cool Gray.”

For context, the third spot belongs to the 2020 Air Jordan 11 “Jubilee.” That means the top three release days in StockX history all belong to the same silhouette. If anyone ever needed proof that the Jordan 11 still runs the table, this is it.

Videos by VICE

The “Gamma” rerelease landed on December 13 with a retail price of $235 and vanished from most major retailers almost immediately. Buyers didn’t hesitate. On StockX, activity surged fast enough to push the sneaker past nearly every other release the platform has ever tracked. Average resale prices now hover around $350, with some sizes pushing higher depending on demand.

A big reason this drop hit so hard is simple. This was the first time the “Gamma” colorway returned since its original 2013 release. No endless retro cycle. No yearly refresh. For a lot of sneakerheads, this was unfinished business. The Jordan 11 already sits near the top of most collectors’ lists, and bringing back a colorway that stayed locked away for more than a decade lit a fuse.

The Jordan 11’s track record backs it up. Nike executives have referenced the model repeatedly in earnings calls as one of the most successful launches in company history. In 2017, the “Space Jam” 11 earned that title. In 2019, the “Bred” 11 followed. The formula hasn’t changed. Patent leather, holiday timing, and cultural memory still hit.

What makes the “Gamma” performance stand out is volume. Jordan 11s are produced at scale, often rumored to reach seven figures in pair counts. High supply usually cools resale excitement. That didn’t happen here. Buyers showed up anyway, clicking fast and often, pushing the sneaker into StockX history within hours.

Momentum like that doesn’t come from nostalgia alone. It comes from a silhouette that still feels important every time it drops. The “Gamma” proved that point loudly.

And if you missed the retail scramble, these coveted sneakers could still be yours. The Air Jordan 11 Retro "Gamma" is available now on StockX.