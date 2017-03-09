Some Airbnbers Pissed Off the Neighbors When They Turned Their Flat into a Makeshift Nightclub

Renters of an Airbnb apartment in Canonbury, London took the idea of a house party to new levels this past weekend (Saturday, March 6) by allegedly turning their one-bedroom flat into a makeshift nightclub.

According to the Islington Gazette, an estimated 200 partygoers were seen entering the building, bringing with them DJ equipment, a microphone, and professional speakers. A resident who lives next door to the flat also claimed that a bouncer was stationed outside taking tickets, and fights had broken out in the street.

Videos by VICE

“It sounded like Fabric was upstairs,” said a downstairs neighbor. Added another, “I could hear the music louder than if I was playing it in my own living room.”

According to the Gazette, neighbors first called the property owner, who was overseas in Vietnam. Despite calling the authorities and the Islington council before midnight, police reportedly didn’t show up until 3 AM, according to the local residents, and stood around “for more than an hour” before attempting to diffuse the situation. Partiers began clearing the space around 4:30 AM, though the music kept on until 6 AM.

“They must have been standing on top of each other in there,” said another neighbor. “It was like Alice in Wonderland watching them come out… It was horrible music. The worst night’s sleep ever.”