Airbnb Is Trying to Lure You Back With Private Chefs and Personal Trainers

How long has it been since you booked a place to stay on Airbnb? Has it been a while? Airbnb seemingly wants you back, whether or not you want to book a home or apartment. Airbnb has just launched Airbnb Services, an addition to its app through which you can book all types of appointments, from personal trainers to photo sessions.

“Airbnb Services are vetted for quality through an evaluation of expertise and reputation,” says Airbnb. “Services hosts have an average of 10 years of experience, have completed Airbnb’s identity verification process, and are required to submit relevant licenses and certifications.”

And no, you don’t have to book a stay on Airbnb to book a service. You may not even have to leave the city.

Airbnb services – credit: airbnb

the full list of services

Airbnb Services is launching in 260 cities around the world, with offerings in 10 categories. The press materials say that new offerings and locations will launch regularly. The full list of services includes, in their words:

Chefs – Fully customizable in-home meals from professional chefs.

– Fully customizable in-home meals from professional chefs. Photography – Personalized photo sessions from experienced photographers.

– Personalized photo sessions from experienced photographers. Massage – Restorative massages, including Swedish, deep tissue, and reflexology from certified therapists.

– Restorative massages, including Swedish, deep tissue, and reflexology from certified therapists. Spa treatments – Facials, microdermabrasion, body scrubs, and other treatments provided by licensed estheticians.

– Facials, microdermabrasion, body scrubs, and other treatments provided by licensed estheticians. Personal training – Yoga, strength training, HIIT, and more, with personal trainers, including renowned fitness professionals and world champion athletes.

– Yoga, strength training, HIIT, and more, with personal trainers, including renowned fitness professionals and world champion athletes. Hair – Professional haircuts, blowouts, and more from experienced stylists.

– Professional haircuts, blowouts, and more from experienced stylists. Makeup – Makeup for every day or special occasions from professional makeup artists.

– Makeup for every day or special occasions from professional makeup artists. Nails – Manicures and pedicures from experienced nail specialists.

– Manicures and pedicures from experienced nail specialists. Prepared meals – Ready-to-eat meals prepared by professional chefs.

– Ready-to-eat meals prepared by professional chefs. Catering – Full-service catering with custom menus, decor, and equipment, plus setup and cleanup.

While there seems to be no pricing restrictions, Airbnb says most services “include an entry offering below $50.”